VideoCoin Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $72.40 million and approximately $115,469.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,639,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.