Vidulum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $527.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $349,630.78 and $527.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003464 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 97.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

