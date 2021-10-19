VIDY (VIDY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $16.07 million and $1.43 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00040730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00194134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00089680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

