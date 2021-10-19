Vidya (VIDYA) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. In the last week, Vidya has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $37,838.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.81 or 0.00197291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

VIDYA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.