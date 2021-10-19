ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Up 8.6%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s share price was up 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 60,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,531,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.04.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,880 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 621,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 300,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter worth $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

