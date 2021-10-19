VINchain (VIN) Price Up 19.7% This Week

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, VINchain has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $368,903.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00040345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.28 or 0.00190204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00088803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.