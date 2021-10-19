Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €100.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €100.00 ($117.65) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Vinci in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €104.71 ($123.19).

EPA DG traded down €0.67 ($0.79) on Tuesday, reaching €89.92 ($105.79). The stock had a trading volume of 784,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €90.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €91.20.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

