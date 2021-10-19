Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €106.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €104.71 ($123.19).

EPA DG traded down €0.67 ($0.79) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €89.92 ($105.79). 784,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €91.20.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

