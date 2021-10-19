Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Signature Bank by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,113,000 after purchasing an additional 56,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

SBNY stock opened at $308.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.25. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $313.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

