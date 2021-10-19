Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.24.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

