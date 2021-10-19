Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 12,000 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

