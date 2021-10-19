Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 150.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.93. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $152.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

