Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 122.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 110,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,339 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 31,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,742.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,496 shares of company stock valued at $17,765,969. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $265.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.22.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

