Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.66 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.16% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $10,066,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $711,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 30.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 685,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 193.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 60,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIV stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

In related news, Director Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

