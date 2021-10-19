Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,395,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $153,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $128,305,000.

Shares of OGN opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

