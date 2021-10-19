Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UMBF opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $102.39.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

