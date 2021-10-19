Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE:V opened at $230.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.17. The company has a market cap of $449.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

