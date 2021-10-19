Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,225,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $231.80 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $451.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.