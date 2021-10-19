Visa (V) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Visa (NYSE:V) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Visa to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

V opened at $230.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.17. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $449.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

