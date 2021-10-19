Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,314.78 ($17.18).

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 1,221.50 ($15.96) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,201.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,214.89. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

