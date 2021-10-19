Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,314.78 ($17.18).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 1,218 ($15.91) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,201.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,214.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

