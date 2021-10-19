VITE (VITE) Price Hits $0.0914 on Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $44.99 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VITE has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00044750 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000149 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,024,980,331 coins and its circulating supply is 492,409,220 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

