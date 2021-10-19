Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Trading Up 7.8%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 12,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 460,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.70 million. Research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

