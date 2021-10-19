Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,120,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,529,849 shares during the period. Vodafone Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Vodafone Group worth $413,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. 96,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,820. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.

A number of research firms have commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

