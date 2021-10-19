Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNNVF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank downgraded Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research raised Vonovia to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $74.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.