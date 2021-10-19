VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $157,800.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $157,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $59,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Beat Kahli acquired 19,900 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $224,671.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 100.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.