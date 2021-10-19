VP (LON:VP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,002.32

Vp plc (LON:VP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,002.32 ($13.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.20). VP shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.20), with a volume of 2,674 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on VP in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £405.56 million and a PE ratio of -87.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,002.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 928.78.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

