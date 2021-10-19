Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.46.

Shares of VMC opened at $180.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.50. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $131.36 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.