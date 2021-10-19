Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.46.

Shares of VMC opened at $180.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.50. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $131.36 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.