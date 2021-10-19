Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.46.

VMC stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $131.36 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.50.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.