W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 307.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

