Waifu Token Trading Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $36,252.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00063475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00067506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00097505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,085.78 or 0.99767511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.68 or 0.05899694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020673 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 706,339,405 coins and its circulating supply is 589,592,409 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

