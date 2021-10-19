Wanchain Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $174.31 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00091167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.00366805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012919 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00034474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,797,959 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.