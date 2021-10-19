Warp Finance Price Up 51% Over Last 7 Days (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $257.93 or 0.00403756 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $539,885.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

