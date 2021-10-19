Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 826,255 shares.The stock last traded at $129.82 and had previously closed at $130.07.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.22.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 75,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 18.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 206,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.