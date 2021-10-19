Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Cut by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,056 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Waste Management by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 31,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 39,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 84,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $157.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $159.53.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,532. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

