Waste Management (WM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Waste Management to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Waste Management has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Waste Management to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WM stock opened at $157.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $159.53. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,532 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waste Management stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Waste Management worth $519,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

