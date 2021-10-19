Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading 5.9% Higher

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. 1,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 637,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,399,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $726,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.