Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Waters worth $23,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,969,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 17.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 84,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,057,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,655,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAT stock opened at $347.68 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $208.81 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.