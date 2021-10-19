Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Waters worth $287,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 24.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 30.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

NYSE WAT opened at $347.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $208.81 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

