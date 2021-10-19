Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1,080.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,025,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 180.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $285.83 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.