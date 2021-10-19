WazirX (WRX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $44.34 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $411.80 million and $44.34 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00064287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00067404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00098511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,990.82 or 0.99761337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.18 or 0.05919776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00020690 BTC.

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

