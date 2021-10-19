WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.240-$5.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $522 million-$542 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.43 million.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,005. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $195.27 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

