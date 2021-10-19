WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.240-$5.380 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.24-$5.38 EPS.

NASDAQ WDFC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

