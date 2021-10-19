WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.24-$5.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $522-$542 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.45 million.WD-40 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.240-$5.380 EPS.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.29. The company had a trading volume of 151,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,360. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

