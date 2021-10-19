Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Weber has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.87 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Weber stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.