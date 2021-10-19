Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bombardier (BDRBF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bombardier (OTCMKTS: BDRBF):

10/15/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.30 to C$1.60. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$2.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.90 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Bombardier had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Bombardier was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.35 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.95 to C$2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 878,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,128. Bombardier Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

