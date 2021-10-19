Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM):
- 10/11/2021 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $73.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
XOM stock opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $264.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
