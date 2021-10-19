Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM):

10/11/2021 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $73.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

XOM stock opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $264.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

