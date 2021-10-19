Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Teck Resources (TECK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) recently:

10/14/2021 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/13/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.35 to C$3.21. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.50 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.30. 162,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,176. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Teck Resources by 954.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 259.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

