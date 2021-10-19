Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA: ML) recently:

10/19/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €165.00 ($194.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/6/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/6/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/30/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/23/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €165.00 ($194.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/20/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/13/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/9/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €143.00 ($168.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ML stock traded down €1.20 ($1.41) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €132.90 ($156.35). The company had a trading volume of 245,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a one year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €136.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €132.18.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

