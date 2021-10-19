Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sierra Metals (SMT)

Sierra Metals (TSE: SMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/19/2021 – Sierra Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$5.25 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Sierra Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$3.80 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Sierra Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$5.25 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Sierra Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Sierra Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Sierra Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.30 to C$2.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Sierra Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.75 to C$3.30.

Shares of TSE SMT traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.76. The company had a trading volume of 135,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.11 and a 1 year high of C$4.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$450.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.53.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$97.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

