Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sierra Metals (SMT)

Sierra Metals (TSE: SMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/19/2021 – Sierra Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$5.25 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Sierra Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$3.80 price target on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Sierra Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$5.25 price target on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Sierra Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Sierra Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2021 – Sierra Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.30 to C$2.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2021 – Sierra Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.75 to C$3.30.
Shares of TSE SMT traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.76. The company had a trading volume of 135,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.11 and a 1 year high of C$4.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$450.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.53.
Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$97.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
